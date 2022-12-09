Skip to main content

Joe Burrow on What Makes the Browns Defense Different: 'They Have Myles Garrett'

Joe Burrow commented on the Cleveland Browns having Myles Garrett and him being a big factor anytime the Bengals play the Browns.

Cleveland is set to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a couple of days. Burrow comes into this one never beating Cleveland as a starting quarterback. Going into this one, Burrow looks to have a lot of respect for the Browns, mainly Myles Garrett.

"They have Myles Garrett, that’s different from everybody else," Burrow said on Friday.

Burrow did not sugarcoat why the Bengals have struggled against the Browns, the first thing he pointed to was Garrett. In eight career games against Cincinnati, Garrett has nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

"He just presents so many problems to you because he can win at the line of scrimmage, he can win late, and he's fast off the ball. He's just so disruptive in everything he does. He's a great player," said Burrow.

If Cleveland wants to hand Burrow and the Bengals another loss, Garrett will surely have to leave his mark. In the past Garrett has gotten the best of Jonah Williams, the Browns will need that to hold true on Sunday.

