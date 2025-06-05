Joe Flacco emerges as front-runner in Cleveland Browns' QB competition
At 40 years old, Joe Flacco knows he isn't the long-term solution to the Cleveland Browns' quarterback problems, but the confident veteran clearly wants to be the team's starting QB in Week 1. And signs indicate Flacco is on track to be under center when the Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals in early September
Of course, quarterback competitions aren't won in the spring, and even if Flacco wins the starting job, the odds that the former Super Bowl MVP would keep it—and remain healthy— through a 17-week season are long. But for a well-seasoned vet whose mindset is, "Dude, I’m gonna win this job," rather than mentoring his competition, Flacco appears to be the "dude" to beat.
Cleveland's remaining trio of Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders will have ample opportunity to win the Browns' starting job, with Sanders taking all of the first-team reps during today's practice. The rookie took advantage of the opportunity with a strong day, highlighted by a needle-threading touchdown pass to wide receiver Kaden Davis:
When Sanders and the 1s were done, the Browns' coaching staff appeared to be primarily focused on assessing Pickett and Gabriel, limiting Flacco to a fraction of the remaining practice reps. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski previously advised that practice time would be based on need, resulting in an uneven distribution of snaps for his four quarterbacks, and he remained true to his word during Wednesday's session:
This particular lopsided division of offensive reps comes as no surprise, since head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff know, and like, what they have in Flacco. The QB is familiar with the Browns' offensive system, has logged nearly 200 career starts, and led Cleveland on a surprising playoff run just two seasons prior.
Stefanski's public comments, while diplomatically neutral, often hint that the coach views his quarterbacks in three separate categories: the hard-working rookie "sponges," Pickett "just going into year four, but a first-round draft pick," and the wise and experienced Flacco.
During today's press conference, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees echoed his boss's sentiment when questioned about the team's four-way quarterback competition. But in a similar vein, the 33-year-old OC discussed the challenges NFL rookies face, focusing on basic fundamentals, building confidence, and commanding the huddle. He also referenced the coaching staff's interest in "pushing certain areas" with Pickett to "try and improve his game."
Meanwhile, when asked if it was beneficial for "the young players" to have an experienced quarterback like Flacco in the QB room, Rees responded, "You can learn so much by just observing him," remarking that the other three Browns QBs "all gravitate toward him." Rees continued, stating Flacco's presence in the locker room and on the field has been "so great for those young guys," creating a "fun dynamic" that "makes it really rewarding for all of us."
Overall, Rees was extremely positive about his QB room, crediting all quarterbacks for their effort and praising their hard work—a consistent theme throughout OTAs. But, like Stefanski, when Rees spoke about Flacco, it was just... different.
Quarterback Joe Flacco comes with an obvious ceiling, but also a level of stability the Cleveland Browns sorely lacked at the position in 2024. And Cleveland's coaching staff simply can't afford another season like 2024.
If Flacco remains consistent, it will be up to one of the Browns' younger quarterbacks to demonstrate the steady leadership required of a starting NFL quarterback, while also showing flashes of a ceiling too high for Stefanski to ignore.