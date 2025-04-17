Joe Flacco Opens Up About Browns Potentially Drafting New QB
Everybody knows the Cleveland Browns are considering taking a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft next week. Even veteran quarterback Joe Flacco knows it, after re-signing with the franchise last week one a one-year deal.
Despite understanding a rookie quarterback may be joining him in the Browns QB room, it wasn't something that deterred Flacco from wanting to return to Cleveland himself.
"I felt good enough about the situation and all that, that it wasn't that big of a deal to me, what's going to happen in the draft," Flacco said during an interview on 92.3 The Fan's Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima. It is what it is. I understand the realities of those things and factor them into my decision."
Even though Flacco was unfazed by the Browns' potential plans in the draft, he still doesn't necessarily view himself as some mentor to a rookie QB. In coming to Cleveland, his plan is to earn the starting job.
Now the question is, which of the potential rookie options could Flacco be competing against in the weeks and months ahead? In a follow-up question, Flacco was asked if he had been given any insight into who the Browns may be considering, he of course balked at answering.
With the NFL Draft now just a week away, Browns fans will know soon enough what the team's intentions are when it comes to the makeup of the quarterback room.
Along with Flacco, the team also traded for former Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett earlier this offseason. Pickett has been adamant that he, too, is planning on winning Cleveland's starting QB job.