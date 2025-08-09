Kenny Pickett's Availability Uncertain As Browns Enter Pivotal Week
The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation could be best described as in flux heading into a pivotal week of training camp that features two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles before a preseason game next weekend.
Less than 24 hours after Cleveland's 30-10 preseason opening win over the Carolina Panthers, head coach Kevin Stefanski painted an uncertain outlook for injured quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, both of whom are dealing with hamstring injuries.
"We'll see. "I'll know more over the next couple days," Stefanski said regarding whether or not either signal caller will be more actively involved in practice this week.
The ailment first popped up for Pickett two weeks back, at the conclusion of the first week of training camp. After missing three practices the following week, Pickett eventually returned last Friday in a limited capacity, only participating in individual work and 7-on-7 drills.
That trend continued for Pickett this past week, during a joint practice with Carolina on Wednesday. He was then held out of action for the preseason game with the Panthers. Stefanski remained firm that Pickett will "be out there when he's ready and healthy."
Gabriel's hamstring injury is considered less severe; however, he's been on a similar recovery plan. Stefanski first revealed Gabriel's injury last Monday as he too only participated in individual drills and 7-on-7s that day, and during Cleveland's joint practice with the Panthers.
With both quarterbacks out of commission, Shedeur Sanders was rewarded with a golden opportunity to start Friday night. The fifth-round pick made the most of the 45 snaps he received, completing 14-of-23 pass attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
The memorable outing remains the talk of the NFL world, and could set the tone for an increased workload for the Colorado product. Asked if the performance had earned Sanders reps with the first team this week, Stefanski expressed a wait and see approach.
"We need to get through the next couple days from an injury standpoint, see where everybody is," he said. "I'm really focused on all of our quarterbacks' development and every single one of these reps, like they are last night, how important they are."
Of the four original quarterbacks added to the roster this offseason, Sanders is the only one who has yet to take any reps with the first team offense to this point in camp. 40-year veteran Joe Flacco has been first up for most of those reps, especially over the last week.
Whether or not Pickett or Gabriel can get back into 11-on-11 drills this week will likely dictate whether or not Sanders finally gets to run with the first team.
For now, it's a waiting game until the Browns return to the practice field Monday. Still, with those two joint practices with the defending champion Eagles looming large, this week figures to be a crucial one in determining who will be starting under center Week 1.