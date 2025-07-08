Browns Digest

Browns' Kevin Stefanski Receives Brutal Callout Regarding QB Situation

Former NFL player demands head coach Kevin Stefanski commit to one of the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterbacks.

Chris Wilson

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski watches quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participate in drills during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski watches quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) participate in drills during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Former NFL wide receiver Cecil Shorts publicly challenged Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to prove his reputation as an offensive guru by decisively developing one of the team’s rookie quarterbacks—particularly if that rookie quarterback is Shedeur Sanders.

During a segment on the Ultimate 216 Show with Earl Da Pearl, Shorts urged Stefanski to choose one of the first-year signal-callers over the coming months and then commit to the rookie's development for the entirety of the 2025 NFL regular season.

The co-hosts also made it clear they were unimpressed with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and recent acquisition Kenny Pickett, while commenting that Joe Flacco wasn't a long-term answer and was likely too old to make it through an entire season.

"Let them battle it out, choose one and ride with them and see what they can do." Shorts stated passionately. "And I'm not big on switching quarterbacks... I hate that. Let the rookie battle all 17 games; if he's healthy, battle all 17 games. Let him develop. Let him get better."

Shorts then bluntly challenged the Browns' head coach: "Stefanski, you're supposed to be the guru. Kevin, you're supposed to be the guru. This is what you're supposed to do." Shorts continued, "You go out there and develop them. You go do it. If you're the guru like you say you are, if you're the guru like everybody says he is... Prove it. Prove it. Pick one and develop him throughout the year."

In the Browns' ongoing effort to secure a long-term answer at the game’s most important position, Cleveland has assembled a crowded quarterback room, including the veteran Flacco, an unproven Pickett, and the two rookies Sanders and Gabriel. Former starter Deshaun Watson could also be a factor later in the season as the QB recovers from injury.

Neither Sanders nor Gabriel enters the season with the pedigree of a can’t-miss prospect, but they likely represent the franchise’s best hope at finding a sustainable answer at the quarterback position. However, the addition of Flacco to the QB competition sends a clear message that Stefanski and Browns general manager Andrew Berry are concerned with winning now rather than solely looking toward the future.

