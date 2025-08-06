Kevin Stefanski Drops Key Intel on Browns' First Preseason Game
It's officially official. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed ahead of the team's joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, Wednesday, that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders would be starting at quarterback when the two foes face off Friday in their first preseason game.
The announcement confirmed reporting from one day prior that the team planned on starting Sanders. It sets the stage for what is likely to be a highly anticipated preseason opener.
Stefanski was also quick to share that the only quarterbacks who will see time in the game will be Sanders and recently signed veteran Tyler Huntley, who just joined the team on Tuesday. Huntley spent time with the Browns last offseason and training camp as well, but has some catching up to do before Friday. Stefanski was adamant he'll be up to speed in time for kickoff, though.
Meanwhile, after being mum on the subject of how he'd handle the starters for Friday's preseason matchup, Stefanski was finally ready to reveal that only some starters will join Sanders on the field Friday night. It's expected that the majority of them, however, will rest.
"We'll rest some starters, some players will play," said Stefanski. "Obviously holding out some guys due to injury ... By and large, I'm going to rest most of the starters."
The Browns' head man wasn't willing to get too specific in terms of which guys would be playing at certain position groups; however, he did mention that Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman would not play when asked specifically about the wide receiver room.
Asked why he decided against playing veteran QB Joe Flacco, who has handled most of the first team reps throughout camp, Stefanski said it's a case-by-case decision based on "what each player needs to get ready for the season."
The Browns currently have five active quarterbacks on the roster in what was dubbed an open competition for the starting job. Adding Huntley became a necessary measure as veteran Kenny Pickett continues working his way back following a hamstring strain early in camp. Rookie Dillon Gabriel is also dealing with a hamstring tweak, which popped up earlier in the week.
Since most of the starters are not expected to play, Wednesday's joint practice with the Panthers will feature some key reps for those groups against another opponent.
"I think with a lot of our younger guys, they're going to get, the majority of the reps are going to come in the football game," Stefanski said. "Today is going to be more about some of the older guys and the starters."