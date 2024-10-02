Kevin Stefanski Responds To Conditioning Concerns Of One Browns Wideout
Through four games, the Cleveland Browns pass catchers lead the league in drops so far this season. It's one of the biggest issues facing the Browns anemic offense, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, that has yet figure out it's identity. One positive sign with the team's passing game though, has been the connection between Watson and new wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Those two have connected on 18 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown so far this season. But when Jeudy drew attention to a flaw in his Week 4 performance it added to a compounding list of concerns for the 1-3 Browns.
"There was some plays out there last week, I felt like I was kind of tired," Jeudy said on Monday. "So this week I'm just going to probably run a little bit more after practice and just make sure I get my conditioning there. I was kind of fatigued on certain plays that I needed to be out there, but I wasn't, due to how tired I was. So stuff like that, that's what I'm going to work on to make sure I'm the best version of myself going in this week."
Two days later, as the team begins preparations for a Week 5 matchup with the Commanders, head coach Kevin Stefanski shared what he's seen from Jeudy physically.
"I think he's in plenty of good football shape," Stefanski said. "Of course there's gonna be plays – I think about the play that came back, the 82-yard [touchdown], guys were tied and needed a blow – so you're gonna need a break here or there. But he's always gonna continue to put himself in position to stay on the field."
While a player expressing that they need to get their conditioning up can seem a bit alarming, Stefanski doesn't seem overly concerned with where Jeudy is at.
The fact that he's also been Watson's most reliable target to this point in the season probably affords him a little bit of grace as well.