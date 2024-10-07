Kevin Stefanski Reveals Who Makes Decision On Cleveland Browns Starting QB
With some time to decompress following the Cleveland Browns loss to the Washington Commanders, nothing has changed for head coach Kevin Stefanski.
The Browns head man doubled down on his declaration that Deshaun Watson will remain the team's starting QB moving forward. Pressed about whether or not he has the power to pull the plug on Watson, Stefanski made it clear that who starts at QB is his decision.
"As you guys know, I make decisions for our football team, but I obviously consult with Andrew [Berry]," said Stefanski. "We talk about everything that goes on with our football team, but ultimately it's my decision."
It's not uncommon for a head coach and general manager to discuss important decisions regarding the football team. The Browns power structure doesn't stop there though as team ownership is noted to be involved in many personnel decisions as well. As Stefanski revealed, the QB situation is no different.
"I talk to Andrew, I talk to ownership about our football team," Stefanski said. "But again, I want to continue to reinforce, we have to play better as a football team. I know we have to play better on offense. I need to do my part to make sure that we're playing better on offense. But this is a football team. This is the greatest team sport there is, and we have to play better as a football team."
When asked directly if pressure from ownership has any influence in Watson remaining the team's starting QB, Stefanski dodged the question like a politician running for office next month, simply reaffirming his faith in the team's decision making group.
"I wouldn't get into all the specifics," he said. "I think you guys know that we make great decisions together. I obviously talk to Andrew about everything we do. We talk to ownership about everything we do. That's just how we operate."
That confidence in Cleveland's power structure is also present for the Browns embattled QB. Despite the fact that Stefanski's team is 1-4, and the offense is something out of the stone age – averaging just 15.8 points per game and posting league worsts in yards per game (239.4) and third down conversion percentage of (18.18%) – he still has faith in Watson to lead the charge.
"This is not a one person type of deal," Stefanski said. "When we're playing how we're playing on offense, we need everybody to do their job and do their job better. And I look at myself and how I can do that, but I believe in Deshaun. And I believe in what he brings to this offense, And I believe he will play better.