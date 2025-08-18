Latest Quinshon Judkins' Update Could Further Delay Browns Debut
Only time will tell when 2025 second-round running back Quinshon Judkins will be ready to make his Cleveland Browns debut. For now, his arrival at training camp remains on pause.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns and Judkins remain at an impasse regarding his rookie contract, leaving him unsigned at the moment. Judkins was accused of domestic violence in Broward County, Florida back in July and just saw the legal matter resolved last week after no formal charges were filed against him from the state attorney's office.
Despite the Ohio State product avoiding charges, the NFL is still going to conduct its own investigation into the matter, which Schefter notes could be what prolongs the two sides coming to an agreement. The division likely centers around the guaranteed money in Judkins' rookie deal.
Prior to the domestic violence complaint being brought against him, Judkings was actively participating in the movement by this year's class of second-round picks to pursue more guaranteed money in their contract.
Judkins' new teammate, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, earned a fully guaranteed deal from the Browns back in the spring, after being selected four picks ahead of the former Ole Miss back. Schwesinger was one of seven second-round picks to get his entire contract guaranteed.
Each of those seven players make up most of the first eight players taken in the round, with Judkins being the only unsigned second-round pick to this point. Because everyone around him earned a fully guaranteed deal, he'd theoretically be in line for the same, but the ongoing investigation by the league, his situation is a little more complicated than others.
At this point, Judkins has missed all of training camp and the first two weeks of the preseason while he let the legal process play out down in Florida. There was hope that with no charges being filed, it would open up a clear path for the national champion to return to Berea and start training with the team.
Instead, it appears Judkins' Browns debut will continue to be delayed until at least the contract situation is resolved. Even after that, he'll likely need some time to get fully up to speed before playing in a game.
Judkins was the SEC's leading rusher as a freshman at Ole Miss in 2022 and racked up over 2,600 yards in two seasons at Oxford before transferring to Ohio State this past season. He produced another 1,000-yard rushing season and scored 16 total touchdowns in a split backfield with TreVeyon Henderson, who was taken two picks after Judkins by the New England Patriots.