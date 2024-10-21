LeBron James Sends Strong Message To Browns Fans After Deshaun Watson Injury
One of Cleveland's biggest advocates sent a strong message to Browns fans in the aftermath of Deshaun Watson's injury situation.
Watson went down with what appears to be a season-ending Achilles tear just before halftime of the team's eventual 21-14 loss to the Bengals. It made for a strange scene where frustrated fans seemed to be cheering for a pending quarterback change, while Watson lay face down and despondent while trainers rushed to his side.
He was eventually taken off on the medical cart and received the usual courtesy of applause from fans once an injured player is safely secured and on his way to the locker room. It was too little to late, however, for many Browns players who didn't forget the initial reaction.
Cornerback Greg Newsome called it "bull***" after the game, while star pass rusher Myles Garrett called on fans to "be better." Backup quarterback Jameis Winston gave an emphatic sermon to dispel the behavior.
Hours later, former Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James felt the need to chime in on the subject via X.
James can certainly speak from experience. He's received his fair share of hate from Cleveland fans over the years, particularly after he departed the Cavaliers for the first time in 2010. During his stint with the Miami Heat that followed, James spent the next four years as arguably the most hated sports figure in Cleveland sports history.
When the Akron native returned back to Cleveland in 2014 and ultimately brought a championship to the city, the rage filled relationship between him and the city thawed out. So much so that even now as James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, his opinion on all things Northeast Ohio is held in pretty high esteem.
Clearly the incident rubbed James the wrong way enough that he felt the need to send an assertive message to a fan base he still shares a strong connection with.