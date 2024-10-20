Browns Star Goes Off on Fans for Booing Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a brutal ruptured Achilles injury this afternoon. It's an injury that will end Watson's season.
When the injury occurred, there were fans in the stadium that started booing Watson. That action has not sat well with Browns players and rightfully so.
Following the game, Garrett spoke out and ripped into the fans for booing Watson after the injury. He did not hold back his thoughts and it's clear how angry the superstar pass-rusher was.
Take a look at the video of Garrett going off on the fans for yourself:
Watson was also booed when he ran onto the field before the game.
Fans have been frustrated with the way the team has played this season. That frustration is understandable as well. Following today's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland dropped to 1-6 on the season.
As of right now, the Browns are quickly heading towards competing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Cleveland will have to choose between Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston. Thompson-Robinson suffered an injury during the game as well, although there is no update on just how serious that injury will be.
Even though watson has struggled this season once again, the way he has been treated by the fans has been unfair. It's acceptable to be upset with his play and even angry, but to boo someone after an injury is completely unacceptable.
Garrett is 100 percent right that the fans should be ashamed of themselves.
Next up for the Browns will be a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at home. With everything going on with the team, it also wouldn't be shocking to see Cleveland consider making more trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5th.