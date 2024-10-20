Multiple Browns Players Call Out Fans For Reaction To Deshaun Watson Injury
As Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson collapsed to his hands and knees with his head buried in his hands, a chorus a cheers seemed to echo from the stands at Huntington Bank Field.
That's right, certain pockets of fans in attendance seemed to be celebrating the fact that Watson had just suffered what is likely a season ending Achilles injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It was a reaction many of Watson's teammates heard in the moment and didn't take too kindly too after the game.
“Yeah, anytime someone gets hurt in this league home or away, people don't cheer for that," veteran guard Jolel Bitonio said after the game. "So it was a little bit disheartening to see the fans cheering when a guy gets hurt and, like I said, he puts his body in line every week. He goes out there every time he plays. Their guy got hurt late in the game. You're not cheering for that ... it's kind of an unwritten rule to, you don't cheer those injuries, so you didn't want to see that reaction.”
It was an unwritten rule Browns fans clearly broke on Sunday. And Bitonio was hardly the only one who noticed. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston has developed a tight nit relationship with Watson since his arrival in Cleveland this offseason. For Winston, who has always had a way with words, it comes down to showing some empathy.
"The way I was raised, I was taught to love no matter the circumstances," he began. "Especially for people who do right by you. I'm grateful that I had a chance to serve Deshaun. But I am very upset with the reaction to a man, who has had the world against him for the past for years and he put his body and life on the line for this city. Every single day. Regardless of your perception, regardless of what you thought should happen with him – he committed every single day that I've been here, to be the best that he can be for this team."
Winston's continued his sermon by acknowledging that Cleveland has some of the most passionate fans in football. Noting, however, that having expectations for your favorite team can't cross the line.
"I do not want the treatment that Deshaun Watson has received from these passionate fans," Winston continued. "I know you love this game. When I first got here I knew these were some amazing fans, but Deshaun was treated badly. And now he has to overcome another obstacle. So I'm gonna support him. I'm gonna life him up. And I'm gonna be there for him, because I see the way he fights. I see the way that he works. And I know who he is as a person and as an NFL quarterback."
On top of fans seemingly celebrating Watson's unfortunate injury, he was also booed as he was announced as part of the offensive starters pregame. Strategically, Watson's name was buried just before star running back Nick Chubb was announced on the day he made his long-awaited return to the field for the first time in over a year.
A day that was supposed to be a celebration of Chubb's recovery from a serious knee injury, ultimately became soured by the jovial reaction to another player's injury misfortune. Cleveland may have lost the game, but the fans appear to have lost some respect from the players.
"That was bull****," he asserted after the game. "Yeah, I noticed it right away. No matter what you feel about a player, performance wise or not, you don't boo a guy that's down, that can't get up by himself. So yeah, that was bull****, so any fan that said anything it's bull****. That simple. You don't do that.