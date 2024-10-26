Legendary Voice Of Cleveland Browns Passes Away After Battling Leukemia
Legendary play-by-play voice of the Cleveland Browns Jim Donovan lost his battle with lymphocytic leukemia at the age of 68. The organization revealed the unfortunate news on Saturday, including a heartfelt message from team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.
“This is an incredibly difficult day for us and the entire Cleveland Browns organization,” Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in an official release from the team. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jim Donovan. His impact as the Voice of the Browns for 25 years is immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft.”
“He will be greatly missed, but he cemented a legacy that will live on forever. The only thing that outweighed his love for this city and this team was the love he had for his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Cheryl, his daughter, Meghan, and everyone who was fortunate enough to call Jimmy family or friend.”
Donovan had served the voice of the Browns since the franchise was reinstated to the NFL in 1999, but stepped down before the 2024 regular season kicked off in September. His sudden departure after calling the team's preseason games came with plenty of concerns regarding his health.
The well-known newscaster had numerous bouts with leukemia throughout the course of his time as the radio voice of the Browns. Just a few years into his time on the job his first bout with the illness began as Donovan announced in May of 2011 he had spent the previous decade battling the disease. He wound up being in the booth in time for the team's season opener that fall on Sept. 11.
Then in 2023 Donovan announced that the leukemia had relapsed, forcing him to take a leave of absence following the Browns season opener that season. He returned later in the season to his usual post to call the Browns memorable run to the playoffs. Less than a year later, sadly, lost his life to the disease that had plagued him throughout his life.
Back in Week 3 prior to the Browns matchup with the New York Giants, the team honored Donovan by inducting him into the Browns Legends, along side kicker his close friend, kicker Phil Dawson. Donovan was not able to be in attendance for the ceremony.
"He kept it real, but he kept a positive tone to it," Dawson said of Donovan's. "He just always could find that balance – authentic, real, accurate, but he was still supportive, even when there wasn't a whole lot to support. And I know the players appreciated that. I know I certainly appreciated that. He was always quick to try to provide context, rather than letting people just focus on an individual moment. He just really had a knack for seeing the big picture. It was always 'Go Browns,' yet he kept it real and accurate, so that everybody understood what was going on."