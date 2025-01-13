Former Pro Bowl RB Named Browns' Ideal Nick Chubb Replacement
The Cleveland Browns have a major decision to make on running back Nick Chubb, but even if they re-sign him in free agency, they are going to need to find a featured back.
The Browns don't exactly have a ton of financial wiggle room, so it may be tough for Cleveland to land any big-time playmakers on the open market.
However, Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily has suggested one very intriguing potential replacement for Chubb: Minnesota Vikings star Aaron Jones.
Pedraza acknowledges that Jones is aging, but feels that he could ultimately be the best answer for the Browns this offseason.
"Jones is, however, 30 years old now. While he isn't coming off another injury like Chubb would be entering 2025, it's always a risk to invest in older running backs like Jones," Pedraza wrote. "But, he'd be the ideal replacement for Chubb given his level of production in 2024."
Jones certainly hasn't shown any signs of slowing down this year, as he racked up a career-high 1,138 rushing yards for the Vikings this season. He added five touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry and also hauled in 51 receptions for 408 yards and a couple of scores.
The UTEP product spent the first seven years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, earning a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021 after rattling off 1,104 yards and nine scores, logging a robust 5.5 yards per attempt.
Jones has long been one of the most efficient halfbacks in football, boasting a career average of 4.9 yards per tote.
If Cleveland can land Jones on a one-year deal, it might be a great option for them in 2025.