Myles Garrett Tweets GoFundMe For Cleveland Protester Who Loses Eye

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett has took to social media to once again try to help out someone in need, this time in Ohio. The Cleveland Browns defensive end tweeted a GoFundMe for a man named John Sanders, who went to Cleveland on May 30th to protest and was shot in the eye with a beanbag, causing him to lose the eye.

First, it's notable that Garrett is once again trying to step up and help someone else and the third, at least publicly. Previously, he offered aid to both David McAtee and Donald Dorn, who both were shot and killed in violence that occurred during the protests. McAtee was a business owner and a prominent member of the West End community in Louisville, Kentucky who shot and killed by police. 

Dorn was a 77-year old retired police captain shot and killed responding to an alarm at a pawn shop in a robbery. He died on the sidewalk outside the store.

Sanders is another victim of violence that should not have occurred. The amount of people from innocent protesters to media that have been shot with beanbags or pepper balls or rubber bullets that have resulted in losing an eye is becoming almost commonplace.

The GoFundMe accounts tells a story of events, which sound genuinely awful. They describe Sanders as a kind person who was trying to walk away from the protest when he was shot in the eye. This account of what happened has not been verified to this point. Nevertheless, a man who traveled from Sandusky to Cleveland to protest has lost an eye and friends are trying to raise money for him for his medical bills, which is one of the leading reasons GoFundMe accounts are set up in the first place.

Garrett has used his voice in advocacy during this crisis, but more than anything, he's been reaching out to people who need help as a result. Other players like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham have used their voice to try to encourage change in terms of publicly policy for the NFL and on a larger scale.

Since Garrett tweeted out the GoFundMe, there has been a significant influx of donations.

As seems to happen every time Garrett tries to do something helpful for another person, someone responded to his tweet challenging him to match the donations. Sanders, the man who lost his eye, responded to the tweet thanking Garrett for what he's done, grateful for any help he's received.

Garrett responded quote tweeted to respond, now almost forced to go public with something that he likely would've done privately. Nevertheless, he made his support for Sanders and offered his help if he ever needed something. 

