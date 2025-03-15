Myles Garrett Knows Something That We Don’t About Browns’ QB Situation
Myles Garrett was one of the major storylines of the NFL offseason. Just one day after the Pro Bowl in January, Garrett formally and publicly requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns, citing the will to win and compete for Super Bowls.
He then took to radio row at the Super Bowl and went scorched earth on Cleveland publicly condemning the Browns’ future plans and actively campaigning to join other teams.
Fast forward to March 8, the Cleveland gave Garrett $160 million reasons to stay with the Browns. Outside of the money, another reason seems to be the answer we are all waiting for, who the next quarterback will be.
Garrett knows exactly who the Browns are targeting and on Friday, he hinted with a smile that whoever the player is, he will lead them to winning.
“After conversations, I do have an idea (who the quarterback will be) … I like (the idea) enough to be here, smiling in front of you because I think we have a good chance of that happening and making the most out of it.
Cleveland’s options to solve its quarterback issue are limited. As the dominos have fallen, the Browns' best free agent option is former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and the other route is a trade for or a signing of Kirk Cousins, if he is released from the Atlanta Falcons.
The other choice that Cleveland could make is to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Garrett clearly knows something that no one else does because these four options leave a lot to be desired. His long-term commitment to the Browns forces Cleveland’s hand to pour everything they can into the quarterback position.
Whatever decision they do end up making, it better be the right one.