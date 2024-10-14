Myles Garrett Reveals State Of Browns Locker Room Following 1-5 Start
A 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the Cleveland Browns reeling for answers For a fourth consecutive week.
Now at 1-5 on the season, Cleveland could be in danger of losing the locker room if things don't turn around quickly. As bleak as things may seem though, star defensive end Myles Garrett denied that things internally will deteriorate to the point of players quitting.
"We have some great leaders in this locker room, including myself," Garrett explained. "I'm not gonna let these guys waiver at any point. We have a lot of games left, have a lot of season left, have a lot of AFC games leftto still keep ourselves in the picture and keep ourselves focused on that. So not worried about that"
As a captain of this Cleveland team, Garrett is looked at as a steadying presence inside the Browns locker room. He certainly did his best to uplift his teammates on Sunday, making a game-changing play to block a field goal, which bounced to veteran safety Rodney Mcleod, who took it 50 yards for a game tying touchdown just before the half. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to fuel a Browns win. But the his ability to make those types of plays moving forward could go a long way.
With 11 games to go the Browns certainly have their work cutout for them, but to Garrett's point, all six division games remain, along with 10 AFC matchups that carry a little more weight in terms of the conference playoff picture. The remaining schedule is a source of comfort among Garrett and his teammates, who believe one win can get them back on track.
"You wanna win every game," said Mcleod. But the blessing is, the losses that we've occurred have primarily been in the NFC. So we've got an AFC opponent, division opponent coming in and it's time to go ahead and show up and prove ourselves."
Back in the offseason, numerous players – like McLeod – shared that they ultimately decided to re-sign with Cleveland because there was something special about the team. If the Browns have any hopes of digging out of the early season hole they find themselves in, they'll need to tap into what made last year's playoff team so special: togetherness.
"I think for us, it's just belief," said safety Rodney Mcleod, echoing Garrett. "Keep believing in one another, staying together. Right now, all the outside noise, it doesn't sound good. You have to really be locked in on that foundation that was created, that togetherness, to wind up on the positive side of this."