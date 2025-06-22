New Cleveland Browns WR Makes Prediction on Starting Quarterback Battle
The Cleveland Browns brought in Diontae Johnson this offseason to help improve the receiving corps.
The former Pro Bowl wide receiver is looking to revitalize his career in Cleveland. Before that can happen, the Browns have to make a decision on who will be the starting quarterback.
Cleveland is currently in the midst of a four-man quarterback battle and a decision does not seem to be close. During a recent episode of 'The Comeback,' Johnson made his prediction on who he believes will start under center.
"I think they're going to roll with Kenny for right now," Johnson said.
Johnson signed with the Browns this offseason after a difficult season in 2024-25. He refused to enter a game with the Baltimore Ravens, who were one of three teams he was apart of.
Johnson spent time with Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. The two know each other well and this could be part of the thinking for the Browns.
Pickett acted as the backup to Jalen Hurts on the roster for the Super Bowl champions. He appeared in five games, making one start, and threw two touchdowns and one interception.
Pickett was added this offseason in a trade that sent a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland also signed Joe Flacco in free agency before drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Right now, it seems to be anyone's job but the Browns brought in Pickett for a reason. It will be interesting to see if he gets thefirst shot under center.