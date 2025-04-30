NFL Hands Out Multiple Fines for Prank Call on Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders had a wild draft weekend as he tumbled through the first two days, only to finally be selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.
Disappointing as it was for Sanders to fall into Day 3, the most unfortunate moment of the experience came when the Colorado product received a prank phone call with someone impersonating New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis, promising to draft Sanders in the second round.
Several picks later, when the Saints actually took Louisville's Tyler Shough, it became clear that something fishy had transpired. As it turned out, Jax Ulbrich, son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, is the one who initiated the prank after apparently discovering Sanders number on an iPad left out by his father.
In the aftermath of the incident, Sanders has accepted an apology call from Jax Ulbrich and downplayed the situation. Now, the NFL has also handed out a pair of punishments to both the Falcons and Jeff Ulbrich.
Multiple reports indicate that Atlanta is being fined $250,000 for Ulbrich's oversight. Ulbrich himself was also fined $100,000 for failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information from the NFL Draft.
Sanders showed plenty of grace in reflecting on the situation via a conference call with the media on Saturday, noting that he ultimately wasn't bothered by it.
"It didn't really have no impact on me because it was just like, OK. I don't feed into negativity or I don't feed into that stuff," the Browns rookie said. "This is what it is. I think, of course, it’s childish, of course I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody do childish things here and there."