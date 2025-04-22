Browns Digest

NFL Insider Reveals Shocking Move Browns Might Make

Just days before the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are considering a bold move according to a new report

Spencer German

Artist Zane Statz paints the Packers fence at 1267 Shadow Lane for the 2025 NFL Draft on April 19, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.
Artist Zane Statz paints the Packers fence at 1267 Shadow Lane for the 2025 NFL Draft on April 19, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In a rare feat, all 32 NFL teams still own their original first-round picks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. It's something that hasn't happened during the common era for a new league year to begin with every team still having their selection.

By the time the draft kicks off on Thursday night, however, that could change.

According to Peter Schrager of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns are apparently fielding calls from teams looking to trade up to No. 2 overall. Similarly, the New York Giants, who select one spot after Cleveland, are also taking calls, according to Schrager.

"There have been phone calls made to both the Browns at two and the Giants at three with the intention to move up, from several different sources, Schrager said during a hit on ESPN's Get Up.

But what player are those teams hoping to select?

"The assumption being, to move up to the two or the three spot it would be for Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, or, Ashton Jeanty, who everyone expects to go somewhere in that five, to seven, to eight range," added Schrager. "There have been teams making calls, and those teams are not immediately slamming down the phone."

At this point it's been assumed that the Browns were simply going to stay put and draft Heisman winner Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick and that the Giants would then follow suit by selecting another blue chip talent in Penn State's Abdul Carter.

For a Browns team looking to rebuild on the fly, however, trading back would put them in position to still draft multiple impactful players for 2025, while also adding some draft capital across the next two years.

It's a scenario that may be too good for general manager Andrew Berry to pass up.

