NFL Insider Reveals Major Cleveland Browns QB Trade Prediction
The Cleveland Browns came into the offseason with the intention of improving the quarterback position.
After the journey this offseason, the Browns find themselves with too many options. There are currently four quarterbacks — not counting Deshaun Watson — on the roster.
If Cleveland opts to bring three quarterbacks to training camp, who is the odd man out? Kenny Pickett might be the answer.
Despite Pickett getting first-team reps in practice, NFL insider Mike Florio believes there is a chance Pickett is traded once again.
“I don’t think they’re taking those four to camp. I think one of those guys will be gone, traded or cut, and replaced with a true camp arm who’s there to help get through the individual drills... Put me down for they are going to trade Kenny Pickett before camp. They have been trying to boost Kenny Pickett. There have been some reports about he’s looked so good in the offseason program and I think they want somebody to call about Kenny Pickett.”- Mike Florio
Pickett was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in March. Just one month later, Joe Flacco was brought back on a one-year deal. This happened before adding both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
If Pickett is dealt, this leaves one of the rookies a golden opportunity to take over the starting job. It seems likely that Flacco would begin taking first-team reps until one of the young quarterbacks stepped up.
The other option is releasing one of the rookies ahead of training camp. This is assuming that Flacco will be on the roster, and that will likely be the case.
The Browns hold many options as we enter June. The fact remains that there are four quarterbacks in the mix right now and that will likely change before camp begins.