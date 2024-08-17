NFL Insider Reveals Major Optimism On Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson's first couple of seasons with the Cleveland Browns have not gone according to plan.
The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has played in a grand total of 12 games with the Browns since arriving in 2022, missing 11 games due to a suspension in his debut campaign and then playing in only contests last year as a result of a shoulder injury that required surgery.
What's more, Watson hasn't exactly looked elite when he has been on the field in Cleveland, amassing 14 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.
However, there appears to be hope for Watson heading into 2024.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently spoke on the Browns signal-caller and that Watson has been showing a lot of positive signs this summer.
"Talking to people in Cleveland, they do believe that they've seen glimpses of the Deshaun Watson of old, from the Houston Texans that is a top-five type quarterback," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "But he just needs time on task, they reiterate."
While we obviously need to see Watson actually go out and do it on the field, this is definitely great news with the regular season approaching.
Yes, Cleveland won 11 games and made the playoffs largely without Watson last season, but there is no doubt that the club's 2024 Super Bowl hopes largely hinge on Watson's performance.
If Watson resembles anything close to his Texans form when he was one of the best quarterbacks in football, it will make the Browns that much more dangerous.
Back in 2020, which was Watson's last full season, he led the NFL in passing yards.