NFL Insider Sends Ominous Warning To Browns About Amari Cooper
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper wants a new contract, and he hasn't been afraid to show it. He skipped voluntary workouts, and he also held out of mandatory minicamp.
That indicates that Cooper will also probably hold out of training camp next month if he does not land a new deal by then.
However, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic doesn't necessarily think the Browns should cave to Cooper's demands.
While Lloyd acknowledges that Cooper is coming off of a fantastic 2023 campaign, he also thinks Cleveland should exercise caution with the wide out.
Lloyd notes that Cooper's career does not have "much sand in the hourglass" and that "the cliff is coming." He also mentions the contract of offensive tackle Jack Conklin as an ominous comparison.
Conklin received a four-year, $60 million extension from the Browns in December 2022. He proceeded to suffer a devastating knee injury in Week 1 of last season, and now, his career is in jeopardy. Over the last three seasons, Conklin has played in a grand total of 22 games.
While Lloyd acknowledges that Cooper and Conklin play two entirely different positions, he is merely stating that the Conklin deal should serve as a cautionary tale.
He concludes his point by saying that Cleveland should not be in a rush to pay Cooper and that the five-time Pro Bowler may not be satisfied with accepting a one or two-year deal.
Cooper is entering the final year of his contract and is slated to earn $20 million in base salary in 2024.
He hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season, representing arguably the best year of his career.
But Lloyd has a point: Cooper just turned 30 years old, and receivers don't typically ascend in their 30s. A decline is almost certainly coming, and it's also important to keep in mind that Cooper was banged up late in 2023.
Plus, as good as Cooper is, he is not on the same level as the other receivers who landed big-time extensions this offseason. Cooper wants to get paid like an elite pass-catcher, but the fact of the matter is that he is not Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown or Amon-Ra St. Brown. On top of that, those guys are all significantly younger than Cooper.
Cooper is obviously the Browns' best receiver and is critical to the club's success heading into 2024. But if he is asking for a massive long-term extension, you can see why Cleveland would have pause in giving it to him.