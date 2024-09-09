NFL Insider Shares Troubling Injury Update For Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku
Things got ugly for the Cleveland Browns in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. After the game news of one key player's injury added salt to a pretty fresh wound.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapopport, Browns star tight end David Njoku is feared to have suffered a high ankle sprain. He will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the ailment.
Njoku sustained the injury early on in the third quarter of the team's embarrassing loss on Sunday. After hauling in a short pass from Watson and breaking free for a 29-yard gain to set the offense up just outside the red zone, Njoku was helped off the field by trainers clearly favoring his right leg.
He made a stop in the blue medical tent along the sideline to be checked out further and ultimately made his way to the locker room shortly thereafter. While the Browns wound up finishing off the drive with their first touchdown of the day, Njoku was announced as questionable to return and never wound up making it back into the game.
Despite leaving the game, the 2023 Pro Bowler finished as the team's leading receiver with four receptions for 44 yards.
High ankle sprains are generally classified in three different level where the first grade generally means there is no tear to any ligaments in the ankle. A partial ligament tear is considered a grade II sprain and a grade III is characterized by a complete tear. Which category Njoku's injury falls into will be determined upon further testing this week.