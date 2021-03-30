NFL Says Teams Can Start OTAs April 19th, No Early Start For Some Teams

OTA’s are a chance for players to get some work in following free agency and to get around potentially new coaching staffs. This season teams will have the chance to all start at the same time.

There will be some changes made when OTAs come around this year for NFL teams. Usually teams with new head coaches and new leadership could start a little early to have more time to get up to par. This year the NFL said that teams can start phase one of OTAs on April 19th, so those teams will not get a jumpstart.

Luckily the fight against COVID-19 has improved, so players are gathering up and practicing themselves. A year ago that really wasn’t possible, so the change doesn’t hurt as bad as it would have if we rewind a year.

Currently players can work out at facilities under their own leadership. Players don’t particularly need a set date of days they can work together because the want to be better is enough for players to do work on their own. In the past Baker Mayfield has led groups of throwing sessions with Austin Hooper, Jarvis Landry and others.

Teams will get their players in for work as much as they can in hopes of being in top shape by the time training camp rolls around. A more normal offseason could cut down on a record amount of injuries that we saw last year. The NFL and NFLPA are still working together to figure out what exactly will happen in person and what can be done virtually.

This is just one of a few changes that will come to the NFL offseason. It will be interesting to see what goes back to normal and what the league decides to keep virtual for the time being.