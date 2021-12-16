NFL Updates COVID-19 Protocol, Easier Return For Vaccinated Individuals Who Test Positive

The NFL has updated their protocols to COVID-19 after a rash of positive tests come about throughout the league.

The NFL is dealing with potentially their biggest run through of COVID-19 to date this week. Multiple teams have double-digit positive tests and are scrambling to field teams to compete during week 15.

Vaccinated individuals have to either sit out 10 days or return back to back COVID-19 negative tests within 24 hours apart. With the updated protocols put in place players will now have to return just one negative tests.

If a player tests negative just a day after a positive test they will be able to return. This provides teams with an easier route to have players return quicker. You can read the full memo below.

Individuals have to be asymptomatic and this is the key to getting a player to test out of the protocol. Everyone will be part of more mask wearing and more intense day to day protocols.

As far as testing goes, many players around the NFL even wanted fully vaccinated individuals to test daily. They will continue to test weekly. Those who are not fully vaccinated will still have to test daily.

These new protocols will go into place following week 15’s games. So, it won’t help the teams such as the Cleveland Browns or Los Angeles Rams that are dealing with huge breakouts. The league had to do something, here is there latest move. With COVID-19 still an issue it very well may not be their last. For now those who are not vaccinated now have another reason to become vaccinated.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!