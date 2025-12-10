Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski defends rookie class for mistakes

The Cleveland Browns have more rookies on their roster than any team in the NFL, so it makes winning games challenging for them.

Despite the youth and experience on the roster, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about the rookie class and how he is confident in their abilities to perform in games.

"The guys who are on the roster are guys that I trust, we trust. I don’t get caught up in that type of thing other than to say that these young players that we’re counting on continue to get better and they got the right attitude," Stefanski said.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shows trust for rookie class

In a rebuild, rookies are a necessity. You have to bring in players, identify talent, allow them to grow and develop, while also understanding the fact that they can make mistakes and it could lead to losses, but that's the price that needs to be paid in order to go from nowhere to somewhere.

Stefanski understands that process and how this group can grow into part of the team that can win a lot of football games moving forward in the years to come.

“I mean, in the sense that young players make mistakes, sure. But we trust our guys. You know, these guys… part of making a mistake is you’re learning from it and you’re going to get better at it," Stefanski said.

"I’ve told you guys many times and this is still true, that this rookie class, especially the rookie class, because we’re talking about them, they have the right attitude, they’ve worked like crazy since the moment they’ve been here. They keep the main thing, the main thing. And that’s what we’ll continue to do. We’ll just focus on the work and what’s in of front of us.”

If the Browns' rookie class can continue to get better, they could play spoiler in some of these final four games before the end of the season.

In the meantime, the Browns will get a chance to continue their evaluation of the rookie class when they travel to the Windy City to take on former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the NFC North powerhouse Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET inside the Soldier Field. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app or the NFL app.