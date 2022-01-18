NFL’s Divisional Round Matchups and Where to Watch Them

Wild card weekend has wrapped up and we seen teams like the Dallas Cowboys get upset, New England Patriots get taken to the woodshed and the Los Angeles Rams cruise.

The AFC North is 1-1, with the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati Bengals took care of business at home.

Here is how the next round of the playoffs look.

Bengals at Titans, CBS, 4:30 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati finally won a playoff game after decades of just not getting it done. Now Joe Burrow will have to lead his Bengals team into the #1 seed’s home. Derrick Henry could return for the Titans, that would be huge.

• 49ers at Packers, FOX, 8:15 p.m. ET.

Jimmy Garoppolo may be playing his last game(s) on the west coast. Trey Lance time soon could be coming in 2022, but for the time Garoppolo is going to try to pull off an upset two weeks in a row. We’ll see how the extra week off helps out the Packers.

• Rams at Buccaneers, NBC, 3 p.m. ET.

This game is a battle of stars. It will be Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald looking to slow down Tom Brady and Mike Evans. Two offenses that can really look to score it, grouped with talented defenses. The cross country trip for Los Angeles isn’t ideal.

• Bills at Chiefs, CBS, 6:30 p.m. ET.

This one is the battle of two of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will square off in a game of two great offenses. Two of the most talented arms in the league will square off in what should be the best game of the weekend.

