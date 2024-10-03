Nick Chubb Describes Euphoric Return To Practice For Cleveland Browns
Nick Chubb's return to practice has brought a certain buzz to the Cleveland Browns locker room this week.
Simply practicing again is major milestone for Chubb, who has spent more than a year rehabbing from a grotesque knee injury in Week 2 of last season that ended his 2023 campaign. The ailment required two surgeries and a lot of individual work to build back strength in the knee.
When he'll make his official 2024 debut remains to be seen. The four-time Pro Bowler is not expected to suit up against the Washington Commanders this weekend. Right now he's just enjoying every second of being able to practice again.
"It didn't feel real. It felt like a dream," Chubb said of his first day back at practice. "I feel like I've been up and battling this for a while now. So it was great to get all that off my shoulders and finally get back out there."
Now that the team opened up a 21-day window for Chubb to practice while on the physically unable to perform list, they'll have up to two more weeks to add him to the active roster. Should Cleveland get to the end of that time-frame and not activate him it would mean he reverts back to the PUP list and misses the rest of the season.
It's been a long road back to just this point for the 28-year-old. And by his own admission, a mentally challenging road at times. Throughout his recovery the support from Browns fans was something that helped lift his spirits. It's also one of his biggest motivations to get back on the field sooner rather than later.
"It means a lot," said Chubb. "I love it here in Cleveland. I feel the love, the support from everyone everywhere I go, anytime I'm out or anything. I love it here. It's definitely motivation for me to get back out there for all the fans."
Even Chubb isn't putting a timeline on when his emotional first game back will be. In his own words, he'll be out there when he feels good. What's certain is that at some point in the next month, Chubb will come running out of the tunnel with his teammates. In the meantime, his mere presence is serving as a boost for the locker room and Browns fans after a 1-3 start to the season.