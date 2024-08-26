Notable Injured Cleveland Browns Players Slated For Activation To 53-Man Roster
Reinforcements are officially on the way for the Cleveland Browns.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed on Monday that an assortment of players who have been absent from training camp due to injury are expected to be activated to the active roster ahead of the league's roster cutdown deadline tomorrow. That list includes starting tackles Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, as well as safety D'Anthony Bell and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, all of whom started training camp on the physically unable to perform list.
All those players, except Wills, will resume practicing this week when the team takes the field again on Tuesday. Stefnski wouldn't reveal whether or not Conklin would work at left tackle while Wills continues to work his way back form a knee injury and subsequent arthroscopic surgery last fall.
Star running back Nick Chubb is the only player to have started camp on the PUP list who will stay on that list for the start of the season. That means he'll be required to miss the first four games of the season.
Along with the PUP list guys, nickle cornerback Greg Nerwsome II is slated to return to practice off the non-football injury list. It was revealed that Newsome would have to begin training camp with that designation after he underwent surgery for a hamstring injury he suffered while working out over the summer. Running back Nyheim Hines has also spent the entirety of camp on the NFI list but is not yet ready to come off that list.