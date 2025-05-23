Former NFL Star Urges Cowboys to Make Aggressive Move for Browns' Fan Favorite
Former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson has publicly urged Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to consider signing free agent running back Nick Chubb, posting a message on social media that stated: "Dear Jerry Jones, Nick Chubb is right there."
Johnson's advice comes after the Cowboys completely revamped their running back room over the offseason. Dallas allowed 2024 breakout RB Rico Dowdle to walk in free agency and subsequently signed veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams. The Carolina Panthers released Sanders after a pair of disappointing seasons, and Williams left Denver in free agency as the former No. 35 overall draft pick never lived up to pre-draft expectations.
Dallas also used a pair of Day 3 picks on running backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah during the 2025 NFL Draft, creating a current depth chart that features four potential contributors. The Cowboys have the bodies needed to start the 2025 NFL season, but whether they have the talent remains to be seen.
Chubb, the former Cleveland Browns standout, remains unsigned despite being one of the NFL's most productive rushers from 2018 to 2022, averaging roughly 1,200 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns per season during that stretch.
However, Chubb's career hit a major roadblock when he sustained a devastating knee injury early in the 2023 season, tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The lasting impact of his injury was evident during the 29-year-old running back's return to action for the Browns in 2024, as Chubb managed just 332 rushing yards on 102 carries over eight games.
Chubbs' season ended early due to a broken foot sustained in Week 15, but a full recovery from the foot injury is expected.
Johnson isn't the only former Cowboys wideout advocating for Chubb's addition. Dez Bryant, Dallas' former star receiver, has also expressed his desire for the team to consider adding another running back to their roster:
The effectiveness of the Cowboy's new backfield remains uncertain, but all reports indicate the team believes their current roster construction leaves no available position for a fifth contender. Despite there allegedly being "no room at the inn" in Dallas, Chubb is likely to land on an NFL roster prior to the start of the 2025 NFL regular season.