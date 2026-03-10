Why the Browns Shouldn’t Be Done at Linebacker After Signing Quincy Williams

After trying, and failing at retaining free agent linebacker Devin Bush Jr., the Cleveland Browns were left looking for a new starter to pair alongside 2005 rookie sensation Carson Schwesinger, as they usher in a new era on defense.

Enter Quincy Williams, a first-team All-Pro during the 2023 season for the New York Jets, where he played four seasons under new Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

Before that, he started his career playing two years for the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he -- once again -- had Rutenberg as a coach for one season.

Bringing Williams, who is 29 years old, is huge for Cleveland after losing Bush. Even though the Browns made a hard push to keep Bush, he decided to join the Chicago Bears through a three-year deal worth $30 million with $21 million guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Williams’ price tag comes in at 17 million for two years, which is a bargain considering what other linebackers are getting on the open market (see Devin Lloyd.)

Why the Browns shouldn’t be done at the linebacker position

With Williams rejoining Rutenberg’s defense, are the Browns done at linebacker?

They shouldn’t be.

Sure, Williams looks like a natural heir to take over Bush’s starting spot alongside Schwesinger, the 2025 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but this team still has several spots to fill in this room.

Remember, the Browns still needs to find a permanent replacement for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in case he never gets to suit up again. Recent reports suggested that Owusu-Koramoah’s career could be over after sustaining a serious neck injury in October of 2024. Owusu-Koramoah started 41 out of 49 games he played for Cleveland from 2021 to 2024 after being selected in the second round of the draft.

Then, you still have to account for another veteran free agent possibly leaving in Jerome Baker, who appeared in all 17 games last year, his lone season in Cleveland, starting four contests. Baker was once a solid 100-plus tackles-a-year linebacker for Miami who has seen his game drop significantly over the last two or three years. In a rotational role, Baker still played in 25 percent of the Browns’ defensive snaps.

Another free agent on the Browns’ roster is Mohamoud Diabate, although he is a restricted one. At 24-years old, he’s still a project with some upside. Diabate started six games out of the 17 he appeared in last season, but he also started 11 out of 13 he played in the year before.

A former undrafted free agent, Cleveland will likely tender him to impede his exit, but that still hasn’t happened. The NFL deadline for submitting tenders to restricted and exclusive rights free agents is March 11, so we’ll know soon enough.

Which veterans could the Browns consider adding to their linebacking corps?

There are a few names worth considering still available on the open market, presumably, for a lot less money than what Bush got in Chicago.

Dre Greenlaw, cut by the Denver Broncos, played for one season under Rutenberg in San Francisco, and possesses Super Bowl experience with the Niners. At 28-years old, he might be signable for something similar to Williams’ deal.

Elandon Roberts is no youngster, but the 31-year old has received praise at every stop in his career, including a 90-tackle season last year with the Raiders. He could certainly help in a leadership role on a young defense going through a coordinator change.

Finally, betting on Micah McFadden could be a nice bet, after he played only one game last year due to a season-ending foot injury suffered during the season opener. Before that, he had racked up two-straight 100 tackle seasons for the New York Giants, and he’s only just turned 26-years old. His price tag could come in well below $3 million per year. Several reports have McFadden already on the Jets’ radar, though.