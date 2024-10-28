Eagles Linked To Trade For Browns' Star Pass Rusher
The Cleveland Browns snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, but they are still just 2-6 and will likely move some more pieces before the NFL trade deadline.
One of the Browns' prime candidates to be dealt is edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, and Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors has pegged the Philadelphia Eagles as a potential destination for the three-time Pro Bowler.
"[Howie] Roseman gave up a fourth-round pick a few years ago to get DE Robert Quinn from the Bears during the season," Ulrich wrote. "Given that worked out poorly, he might be looking to get cheaper, but something in the fourth to fifth-round range would make a lot of sense as a return, wherever Smith ends up."
Smith is actually having himself a very productive campaign, as he has already logged 22 tackles and five sacks through the first eight games of 2024. For comparison's sake, he totaled 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks all of last year.
However, the 32-year-old is in the last year of his deal, and with Cleveland appearing to be headed for an imminent rebuild, it wouldn't make much sense for the Browns to keep him around.
The Eagles have amassed a rather modest 20 sacks on the year thus far, and while that isn't terrible, it displays that they could definitely use some help with their pass rush.
Smith is a well-traveled veteran who made back-to-back trips to the Pro Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020, racking up 13.5 and 12.5 sacks, respectively, those two seasons. He then earned another Pro Bowl selection with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.
The Browns have until Nov. 5 to make a decision on Smith.