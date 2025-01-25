REPORT: Cleveland Browns Have Met with Shedeur Sanders
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many expect the Browns to use that pick on a quarterback.
Shedeur Sanders has been linked as the most likely option for Cleveland. At No. 1 overall, the Tennessee Titans have been heavily connected to Cam Ward as the favorite to be the pick.
If Sanders is the top player on the board, the Browns will have a decision to make. There have been many reports that Deion Sanders may not want his son to play in Cleveland. However, it's not his decision that matters.
A new report has shed some light that Sanders might be open to playing for the Browns.
According to a report from Turron Davenport of ESPN, Sanders met with Cleveland for the first time on Friday. His willingness to meet signals that he might very well be open to being drafted by the Browns.
"Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in attendance for the East-West Shrine Bowl, but he won't participate in practice or the game," Davenport wrote. "Sanders met with teams Friday, including the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants."
Bringing Sanders onboard could be a turning point for the Cleveland franchise. If he reaches his full potential, he has the talent to become a dynamic superstar in the NFL.
During the 2024 college football season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders ended up completing 74 percent of his pass attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He scored four more touchdowns on the ground.
While there are concerns about Sanders, his arm talent is clear. The Browns have not had an elite quarterback for quite some time.
It will be interesting to see what Cleveland decides to do with the No. 2 pick. Sanders is starting to become a bigger possibility and his meeting with the Browns adds to that.
Cleveland has to figure out their quarterback situation long-term. They can't keep bringing in mediocre options and hoping that they succeed. Another miss at quarterback could also cost general manager Andrew Berry his job.
All of that being said, the 2025 NFL Draft is a long time from now. The Browns have time to do their research and come up with who they think is the best possible pick.
Sanders could very well end up being that guy, especially if he has legitimate interest in coming to Cleveland and becoming the new face of the Browns' franchise.