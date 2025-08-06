Browns Digest

Report: Cleveland Browns Received "Multiple" Trade Offers for Rookie QB Following Draft

The Browns reportedly rejected trade offers for one of thier young quarterbacks after the draft.

Greg Patuto

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass as quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks on during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass as quarterback Joe Flacco (15) looks on during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns made multiple moves this offseason to add quarterbacks to the roster.

Cleveland brought in a total of four options that continue to battle for the starting job during training camp -- with some injuries mixed in.

The amount of moves that were made could leave the Browns in a position where one or more need to be moved before the start of the season.

While that might be true, Cleveland was not ready to make a move following the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to a report from Michael Silver of The Athletic, multiple teams made offers for third-round pick Dillon Gabriel but the Browns were not interested in moving the young quarterback at the time.

"After trading up to take Sanders in the fifth round, the Browns rejected multiple trade offers for Gabriel, preferring to move forward with both rookies."

Michael Silver, The Athletic

The calls came after the Browns added their second quarterback in the draft. Shedeur Sanders has been dealing with a sore shoulder but will start the preseason opener on Friday against the Carolina Panthers.

Dillon Gabriel throws a pass during training camp.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will the Browns Trade One Quarterback?

The Browns came into training camp with a four-man battle for the starting quarterback position.

Joe Flacco signed a one-year deal to return to Cleveland during free agency. Flacco, who led the Browns to the postseason in 2023, is the early candidate to start Week 1. Because of his veteran status, he is also the only quarterback that will not be valuable to others in a trade.

Kenny Pickett is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. At 27 years old, there could be teams interested in seeing if Pickett can rejuvenate his career.

Kenny Pickett warms up during mini camp.
Jun 12, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The rookie class carries plenty of question marks. It is rare that a team drafts two quarterbacks in the same class, let alone within two rounds of each other.

Gabriel has also been dealing with a hamstring injury, which has delayed his process. He will miss the preseason opener as he works to get back to full strength.

If it is true that the Browns rejected multiple offers around the time of the draft for Gabriel, it will be interesting to see if those teams are still interested. It is unlikely that Cleveland will caryr four quarterbacks, meaning one will either have to be let go or traded.

Both Gabriel and Sanders remain valuable in a trade given the potential.

Greg Patuto
GREG PATUTO

Greg Patuto is a sports writer who covers College Football, College Basketball, MLB and NBA. He previously worked as Managing Editor at SB Nation's On The Banks, covering Rutgers Athletics, and has also been featured on Fox Sports, NJ.com, ClutchPoints, and FanSided. Greg enjoys spending time with his family while rooting for the Washington Commanders and New York Mets.

