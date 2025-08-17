REPORT: Browns Signing Undrafted Rookie Isaiah Bond to Multi-Year Deal
Just three days ago, University of Texas wideout Isaiah Bond, was no-billed on sexual assault charges in Collin County, Texas. Now his dream of playing in the NFL is becoming a reality.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Bond arrived in Cleveland on Saturday night, following the team's 22-13, preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles and is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Browns on Sunday.
This was an expected move after Bond posted a message via his social media accounts after the dismissal of his case, thanking the Browns' brass for giving him an opportunity. Cleveland, however, remained non-committal on whether they would sign the speedy wideout and has yet to officially announce a deal.
Bond's road to the NFL was a tumultuous one. Just two weeks before the NFL Draft back in April Bond was arrested on an outstanding sexual assault warrant and turned himself in. He was released from the Collin County jail after posting bail of $25,000 and quickly called the accusations against him "patently false."
The former Alabama wide receiver also counter-sued the unnamed woman who made the claims against him, with his representation stating that the sexual encounter was consensual. The lawsuit, which included a defamation claim, was dismissed with prejudice in July.
Because of the timing of the situation, Bond went undrafted, delaying the start of his NFL career. He'll now have a great opportunity to find his footing with the Browns as part of a wide receiver room desperate for talent.
Bond comes to Cleveland with plenty of potential after running a 4.39 forty back at the NFL Combine in February. His elite speed made him one of the most highly touted wide receiver prospects in this year's draft class in general.
During his junior season at Texas, Bond caught 34 passes for 540 yards and a career high five touchdowns. He also dealt with multiple ankle injuries that kept him out of two games in 2024.
In coming to Cleveland, the 21-year-old reunites with Browns' offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who served in the same role at Alabama during Bond's sophomore season in 2023. That season was the most productive of Bond's career as he hauled in 48 receptions for 668 yards and four touchdowns.
In signing a three-year deal, it seems likely that Cleveland expects him to be part of their 53-man roster starting next week. That's likely to leave general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski facing some difficult decisions when it comes to finalizing the wide receiver depth chart as a whole.