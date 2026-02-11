Cleveland Browns Hire Special Teams Coordinator After Bubba Ventrone’s Departure

The Cleveland Browns are aiming to have their full coaching staff assembled by next week, and they made major progress towards that on Tuesday evening.

According to several reports, the Browns have hired their new special teams coordinator. The Browns didn’t retain Bubba Ventrone, who was quickly hired as the new special teams coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns are hiring Green Bay Packers assistant special teams coordinator Byron Storer.

Who is Byron Storer?

Storer played fullback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2007-2009. Immediately following his playing career, he transitioned to a special teams assistant with the Buccaneers from 2010-2011.

After a few seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Storer took a five-year hiatus from coaching football until he landed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018. The 41-year-old has been a key assistant for Rich Bisaccia with the Raiders and Packers and now gets to run his own unit for new head coach Todd Monken.

Special teams has always been a part of Storer’s story, as he was a second-team All-Pac-10 special teamer from 2004-2006 at the University of California Berkeley.

The Browns will need to be much better on special teams than they have been over the last few seasons. Under Ventrone’s watch last year, the Browns had the No. 29 ranked special teams unit.

As the Browns watched their season spiral, Ventrone called out the lack of talent on his special teams unit as the reason for so many repeated errors.

"We haven't played near our capabilities," Ventrone said in December. "We've had too many, too many issues with just, just dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb football, dumb mistakes.”

When a roster is young and inexperienced, special teams tend to struggle as teams might not have many talented depth players to play on that unit. That was the case for the Browns at the end of last season, as undrafted free agent receiver Gage Larvadain struggled with return responsibilities. Unfortunately, the Browns had to keep playing him as they didn’t have many other options.

When the team introduced Monken, Browns general manager Andrew Berry stated that they would work to become one of the youngest rosters in the NFL next season. This would signal that special teams might not be a major priority.

But with Storer’s experience working under an established special teams coordinator like Bisaccia, the Browns will hope that their unit will vastly improve.

