David Njoku Sends Sad Message to Cleveland Browns Fans on Instagram

The David Njoku era with the Cleveland Browns is coming to an end.

After rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. outplayed Njoku in 2025, it appears as if the Browns are letting their fan favorite find a new home.

On Monday evening, Njoku posted a heartfelt message to Browns fans on Instagram, signaling that his time with the team is coming to an end.

“Cleveland, first off I love you,” Njoku wrote. “These nine years have been a beautiful journey. I’m so grateful for all the memories we shared together.

Thank you to the Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole Browns organization for everything! All my teammates I shared the battle with, I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will always be home.”

#Browns TE David Njoku announced on IG he will not return to Cleveland as a free agent and his time is over. pic.twitter.com/H89mGs4lK1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 10, 2026

Why is Njoku leaving the Browns?

Njoku’s contract is set to be voided on Mar. 12, one day after the new league year begins. During the season, Njoku was the subject of many trade rumors. Upon learning that he wouldn’t be moved, he shared a passionate press conference about how excited he was to be staying in Cleveland.

His nine seasons with the Browns were memorable. Njoku entered the league as a young tight end with limited blocking experience. At times, he was a wildly inconsistent pass catcher. There were turbulent times, dropped passes and trade requests, but Njoku unlocked himself into a fan favorite during Kevin Stefanski’s six seasons as head coach.

The Browns are comfortable moving on from Njoku after Harold Fannin Jr.’s remarkable rookie season where he set the franchise’s rookie receptions record. During Fannin’s rookie campaign, he caught 72 passes for 731 and six touchdowns. Comparatively, Njoku caught 33 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

The Browns might opt to replace Njoku somehow, as the depth chart behind Fannin is quite thin.

The 29-year-old has expressed interest in staying with the Browns, but general manager Andrew Berry expressed that Cleveland plans on having one of the youngest rosters in the NFL next season. Fannin is eight years younger than Njoku and helps Berry work towards that initiative.

While the Browns have a bit of cap space flexibility, they don’t want to frivolously spend, especially with premium young players like Fannin on their roster. Njoku can still command a nice salary on the open market, so the Browns are letting him capitalize on earnings while paving the way for their young player to shine.