REPORT: Cleveland Browns Snagging Coach From National Runner-Up
As Tommy Rees continues getting comfortable in his new role as offensive coordinator, he's turning to some of his previous stops to fill out the coaching staff around him.
According to John Brice of Football Scoop, Cleveland is adding Notre Dame's assistant wide receiver coach Michael Bearden to the staff. In what capacity or role Bearden joins the Browns is unclear at this time, but with Rees' promotion, the team does need a new tight ends coach.
Bearden and Rees briefly crossed paths at Notre Dame when he joined the Fighting Irish coaching staff in the aforementioned role in the 2023 offseason and Rees was still the program's offensive coordinator. In February of that year, however, Rees departed the program to become the OC at Alabama for Nick Saban. It wound up being Saban's final year with the program, which led to Rees making the jump to the NFL last offseason.
Despite only working together for a very short period of time, Bearden clearly earned the respect of Rees. When Rees departed for Tuscaloos, Bearden remained at ND, working closely with Chansi Stuckey, who was just named wide receiver coach for the Marshall Thundering Herd. This past year, Bearden worked under current Notre Dame WR coach Mike Brown and helped lead the Fighting Irish to a memorable 14-2 season that culminated with a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship game, where they lost to Ohio State.
After two fruitful years at the college level with ND, Bearden will officially make the jump to the pros for this first time in his coaching career.
Prior to his time in South Bend, Bearden spent time with the UCLA program as a grad assistant and quality control coach. He also spent time at his Alma Mater, Northwestern, as a student assistant in the video department and then a student assistant coach between 2018-2022.