Reports: Browns could be in the market to trade for impact player
With the recent plague of injuries the Cleveland Browns have faced over the course of the first few weeks of the season, it has been reported that they could be in the market to trade for an impact player to fill in for some of their key absences.
During last week’s win against the Green Bay Packers, Browns left tackle Dawand Jones was seriously injured on a play that saw a Packers defender deliver a low hit on Jones, sending him to the ground in a heap. It wasn’t a pretty scene by any means, as the hit on Jones resulted in a torn Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) and a hamstring avulsion, ending his 2025 campaign according to the Cleveland Browns medical staff.
Jones was replaced by tackle Cornelius Lucas, who has seen plenty of playing time in his career, but isn’t a surefire replacement to hold down the Browns blindside as the season rolls on.
With limited experience behind Cornelius Lucas, it has been reported that the Browns are exploring trades to bring in a left tackle, according to Mary Kay Cabot.
A few teams the Browns could express their trade interest to could be some of the few underperforming teams, such as the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans. One name to keep an eye on would be Giants tackle Germain Eluemunor, who is caught up in an interesting situation in New York as they figure out their roster in a season that's slowly getting away from them.
The Browns brought in some much needed offensive line help during the off-season and pre-season after their recent injury history, and it turned out to have been a smart move with the average age of their line exceeding 28 years old. So far this season, the offensive line has ranked very mediocre in terms of their pass protection, while their run blocking has been poor compared to the rest of the league.
Their offensive line has allowed pressure on 32.8% of dropbacks (22nd in NFL) and has a pass-blocking grade of 59.5, which is ranked 27th by PFF so far). Their run-blocking grade currently sits at a 50.2, which ranks them 30 out of 32 teams, and doesn’t look to improve much with the current landscape of Cleveland’s offensive line.
With the way Cleveland’s schedule pans out, and tackle Jack Conklin set to miss his third straight game, a requirement for some competent tackle play is necessary if the Browns hope to remain somewhat competitive throughout the rest of the season.
All eyes will be on the Browns if they plan to be active in trade talks before the trade deadline, whether that be buying or selling. The trade deadline is currently slated for November 4th at 4 p.m.