Five questions ahead of Browns vs. Titans Week 14 clash

The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Tennessee Titans at home for their Week 14 matchup.

The game provides an opportunity for Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders to go head-to-head against No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who scouts unanimously deemed as the top signal caller in the 2025 NFL Draft class ahead of him.

To learn more about the Browns' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Tennessee Titans On SI contributor Jordon Lawrenz.

Why have the Titans won only one game this season?

The Titans have only won one game this season because they don't have the talent, or coaching staff to get this talent to the next level. They're an extremely young team at certain areas, but other veterans simply haven't been up to par.

Has No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward been looking like a true franchise quarterback?

I'd say Ward has looked good, but at this point it's hard to call him a franchise quarterback. His sample size is quite small, but consistency has been a huge issue. His offensive line is horrendous and he doesn't have any weapons to throw to, but that doesn't excuse how all over the place he's been.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward looks downfield during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What is one thing people should know about the Titans that cannot be found in a box score?

It's crazy to say, but this Titans defense is their lone highlight. There have been plenty of mistakes, but who knows where this team would be if the defense was as bad as the offense. Not every number is going to jump out at you, but there are quite a few defensive players who have held their weight.

If the Titans were to beat the Browns, what would be the reason why?

The Titans will win this game if the score remains in the low 20s. This could easily be a game where there's only three combined touchdowns, and that plays to their strength.

If Tennessee is able to get their run game going and stop Myles Garrett, they'll be in good shape. Don't sleep on Jeffery Simmons pursuit of Shedeur Sanders, he's not going to make life easy for the fifth-round pick.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Prediction: Browns 14, Titans 13

Kickoff between the Titans and the Browns is set for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET inside Huntington Bank Field. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the NFL app.