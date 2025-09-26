Cleveland Browns reveal Dawand Jones' status following season-ending injury
Dawand Jones was expected to be a key piece on the offensive line for the Cleveland Browns this season. Unfortunately, he made it to the third game of the year before leaving with a season-ending injury.
Jones was injured early in last Sunday's miraculous win over the Green Bay Packers after his knees were taken out by a Packers defender. The play was arguably dirty, depending on one's point of view in the situation.
The Browns released an update Friday afternoon revealing the full scope of the injuries and when exactly Jones is expected to return.
The young offensive tackle not only suffered an LCL tear in his knee, but a hamstring avulsion as well. That shows just how brutal the impact on his leg was when he was taken out. The good news from the update is that he is expected to make a full recovery for the 2026 season.
The outlook is positive, but this marks another injury-shortened season for the Ohio State product. He played 11 games as a rookie in 2023, 10 in 2024, and only three this year before an injury ended his campaign for the third year in a row.
Jones being out adds to the glaring issue at offensive tackle. He is now down for the year, leaving Cornelius Lucas to step in on the left side. Jack Conklin remains questionable at right tackle, but fans and players alike are hoping he can power through and be on the field for Sunday and for the remainder of the season. Otherwise, it may be another woeful day for Joe Flacco in the passing game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
2026 will be a crucial season for Jones, as it is his last under contract with the Browns. He is hoping for a lucrative extension, but three serious injuries in four years won't help his cause, even if the latest one was from a questionable hit.
Standing at 6-foot-8 makes him a target for low hits and leg injuries, which is what we have seen the past three years since he debuted. Yet all he can do is rehab, get back on the field, and hope for the best in 2026. If he can get through the season healthy, there is no reason why he shouldn't be a cornerstone piece along this aging offensive line that may undergo a massive shakeup next offseason.