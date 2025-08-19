Rookie WR Isaiah Bond Vows To Validate Browns' Controversial Decision
Isaiah Bond admitted that the thought of missing out on his NFL dream crossed his mind after going undrafted back in April. Just two weeks before the NFL Draft, Bond was arrested on sexual assault charges and turned himself in.
Bond called the accusations "patently false," but his NFL dream was put on hold in the meantime, while the legal process played out. The situation resolved itself last week when he was cleared of the charges via a grand jury returning a no-bill in Collin County, Texas.
It didn't take long for the speedy receiver to land on his feet, signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns on Monday.
One day later, he addressed the media for the first time, armed with a statement regarding his now resolved legal situation.
“I am very excited to be at Cleveland Brown," Bond began his first press conference with the franchise. "I've been playing football since six and I know it's a great privilege to play in the NFL and I'm very, very grateful for that. I know there's going to be questions about the allegations, but my agent and my attorney have advised me not to go into details on that. Since day one I’ve proclaimed my innocence and I stand here today in that same way. I'm very excited to get to know my teammates and show the Cleveland Brown community why they made the right decision.”
Throughout his nearly eight-minute press conference, Bond expressed gratitude to Browns executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry and the organization for giving him an opportunity. He also shared his plans to get involved in community service opportunities in the Cleveland area as he hopes to reveal his true character to fans.
In a statement via the team's release announcing the signing on Monday, Berry revealed that the vetting process on Bond throughout his legal situation was a thorough one, which included "hearing from both sides of the case and receiving the results of an independently administered polygraph test."
That's on top of hosting Bond for a pre-draft visit back in the spring and spending time with him at the NFL Combine. It also helped having offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who served as Bond's OC at Alabama in 2023, as a resource to vouch for the 21-year-old.
Rees' presence was one of the biggest reasons Bond gravitated toward Cleveland, along with the ongoing dialogue between Berry and his agent.
"Tommy Rees was my OC at Alabama, so that definitely played a big role, so he already knows my skillset," Bond said. "Andrew Berry and my agent have been talking since the draft and also I admired Jerry Jeudy growing up. That's one reason I went to Alabama. My agent said ‘The Browns want you.’ I said, ‘Let's go.’ Just to be under the wing of a guy like Jerry Jeudy, to pick his brain for him to give me some tips. I said it was a no-brainer."
Now it's up to Rees and head coach Kevin Stefanski to figure out how to utilize Bond's skillset on the football field. That process is already underway as he was a full participant during Monday's practice.
Still, it's going to take some time for Bond to get up to speed on everything, especially the playbook, which he himself admitted he's still learning. Physically, though, Bond is ready to go, jumping into training camp three weeks late.
“I've been practicing two a days," Bond said of his regimen while his legal situation played out. "I mean, I've been playing sports my whole life, so working out it's just like getting up and waking up. I've been working out this whole time even in this little off period, so I'm well conditioned.”