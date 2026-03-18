Cleveland Browns Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed So Far

The Cleveland Browns have cooled off from a hot start to free agency.

Before the NFL’s legal tampering period even opened, the Browns traded a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for starting right tackle Tytus Howard. Since then, Browns general manager Andrew Berry stayed diligent in free agency and worked hard to mend Cleveland’s feeble offensive line.

Let’s take a look at what the Browns have gotten right, and where they still need to make improvements during the NFL’s free agency window.

Browns nailed offensive line jump start

Berry got the ball rolling by extending Howard on a three-year deal to solidify Cleveland’s right tackle spot. But he didn’t stop there.

Adding Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson on a three-year deal made sense, especially as Joel Bitonio continues to mull over his potential retirement. Then, the Browns doubled down on the interior of their offensive line by signing Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins.

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During their introductory press conferences, both Johnson and Jenkins said they’re willing to play whichever position will help the Browns win games. During his NFL Combine media availability, new Browns head coach Todd Monken spoke about his affinity for versatile offensive linemen.

Howard, Johnson and Jenkins all fit the bill.

Howard will start at right tackle, while Johnson is likely best suited at left guard. The Browns should start Jenkins at guard, even though he was most recently the center of the Packers. Earlier in his career at guard, Jenkins was a two-time Pro Bowler.

Browns whiffed at left tackle

To be fair, franchise left tackles never hit the open market in free agency.

Once a team finds a good left tackle, they compensate him as such to ensure that he never leaves the organization.

With that said, Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers worth $4 million. That feels like a signing the Browns could’ve made.

Even though Walker is an okay-at-best left tackle, he’d be able to start for the Browns while they developed whichever one they decide to address in the NFL Draft.

It’s likely that the Browns will use one of their two first-round picks (either No. 6 overall or No. 24 overall) on their left tackle of the future – so no reason to lose too much sleep on this one.

Browns aced David Njoku’s replacement

Replacing a fan favorite is never easy. Berry spoke candidly about losing Njoku at the NFL Combine, and how personally and deeply it hurt him – but the business of football is ruthless.

Njoku took a backseat offensively to Harold Fannin Jr., who has the keys to Cleveland’s tight end room after a dominant rookie campaign. The Browns added blocking tight end Jack Stoll in free agency, who complements Fannin.

Stoll is a blocking tight end. This addition will ensure that Fannin will be able to use his passcatching abilities and athleticism to benefit the Browns, while Stoll does the dirty work on the offensive line.

This signing also gives the Browns enough wiggle room to add one more tight end in the NFL Draft. At the combine, Georgia’s Oscar Delp told Browns On SI that he’d welcome a reunion with Monken, his former college coordinator, in Cleveland. The talented 22-year-old met formally with the Browns in Indianapolis.

Browns sit on their hands at wide receiver

In the spirit of being fair, the Browns aren’t in a position to pay top dollar to somebody like Alec Pierce. Similarly, it doesn’t make too much sense to trade a first-round pick for somebody like Jaylen Waddle.

But the Browns must address wide receiver significantly before the conclusion of this offseason.

After a dreadful season, the Browns will hope Jerry Jeudy could bounce back to his 2024 results, where he eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving. But other than Jeudy? Cedric Tillman can’t be counted on and Isaiah Bond is a work in progress.

It would’ve been nice to see the Browns add somebody like Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round pick swap.

The Browns haven’t touched their receiver room, but expect that to change in April’s NFL Draft as well.