Shedeur Sanders Arrives For First Work with Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders is the talk of the town since being selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With Cleveland scheduled to open rookie minicamp on Friday, it will be all eyes on the polarizing rookie QB. The team's social media team was sure to capture Sanders' arrival at the team facility before his first practice.
While the first time Sanders has been captured on video arriving at the team facility, it's hardly his first public sighting in Cleveland. Days after the draft, Sanders shared a video on social media walking into a Browns themed, downtown gym called Browns Fit.
That same week he made a surprise visit to John Marshall High School where he spoke to students and answered questions for about 15 minutes. Sanders got the crowd excited when he declared that he's "trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl."
Sanders also showed up at a Berea-Midpark football practice and has been conducting on-field workouts locally.
The real work begins for Sanders during rookie mini-camp, though. On top of selecting Sanders, the Browns also drafted Oregon product Dillon Gabriel in the third round, setting the stage for an interesting QB battle between the two.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski has pitched the QB room as an open competition between the four signal callers on the roster. Both Sanders and Gabriel will look to rise the depth chart and overtake Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, who enter the offseason program as the leaders in the clubhouse for the starting job.