Shedeur Sanders Sends Bold Message After Browns' QB Decision
The Cleveland Browns have made it abundantly clear that Shedeur Sanders is not being prioritized this season, as they named him the third quarterback on their depth chart heading into 2025.
Joe Flacco will start in Week 1, and Dillon Gabriel will serve as the primary backup. Meanwhile, Sanders will be the emergency third-string quarterback, which has certainly created some controversy in Cleveland.
Sanders doesn't seem to be sweating it, though. The 23-year-old took to social media to share a strong message shortly after the Browns' decision to name him QB3, and it appears that he is still very confident going into his rookie campaign.
Shedeur Sanders' future with the Browns is in question
Sanders was widely expected to be a first-round draft pick back in April, but instead, he slipped all the way to the fifth round, where Cleveland traded up to acquire him.
The problem was that the Browns had already selected Gabriel in the third round, and after adding both Flacco and Kenny Pickett (who was traded earlier this month) as well, it created quite the messy situation under center for Cleveland.
Nevertheless, it doesn't seem like the Browns ever had plans for Sanders to be anything more than a backup, and the fact that they picked Gabriel two rounds ahead of Sanders should have been enough to indicate that Sanders was always at the bottom of the quarterback totem pole.
That doesn't necessarily mean that the Colorado Buffaloes product won't still become Cleveland's franchise player at some point, but right now, it's obvious that the Browns are not seeing it that way. Or at least they are taking their time with Sanders.
It's also important to note that the 2026 NFL Draft class is slated to be teeming with talent at the signal-caller position, so Cleveland — which went 3-14 last season — may very well take another quarterback with a first-round pick next spring. Remember: the Browns have two first-rounders in 2026 thanks to their draft night trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
We'll see what becomes of Sanders in the coming months, but fortunately, he is maintaining a positive attitude.