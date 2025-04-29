Brady Quinn Reveals Major Reason Browns' Shedeur Sanders Fell in NFL Draft
Brady Quinn, former NFL quarterback and current analyst, provided insight into Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ recent freefall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Quinn specifically highlighted a pre-draft interview process he described as “an absolute disaster,” based on his conversations with league sources.
Speaking on ESPN Cleveland today, Quinn revealed the feedback he received painted a concerning picture of Sanders’ interactions with NFL personnel prior to the draft. “From the guys I talked to that are either a part of an NFL team or in a front office, the interview process was an absolute disaster,” Quinn stated directly.
Quinn elaborated on the criticism relayed to him, pointing to perceived unprofessionalism and lack of preparedness from the former Colorado standout. “There’s a lot of disrespect from their side of things, shown in regards to the headphones and answering a FaceTime call and not coming prepared when given an install packet,” Quinn explained, adding, “All those things rang true.”
While relaying these negative reports, Quinn also shared his personal observations from previously interviewing Sanders. He acknowledged Sanders’ “unique” level of self-assurance, describing him as “a very confident individual” with an “unflappable belief in [his] ability.” Quinn noted that confidence can be a valuable asset for a professional quarterback: “And that’s a great thing, by the way, at the NFL level.”
However, Quinn suggested Sanders’ personality, and perhaps his outside interests, might not align with what some NFL teams are seeking—particularly those searching for an organizational leader. “I think for some people, when you talk about changing the culture, changing your franchise… they’re not asking you to come in and bring your brand, ‘2Legendary,’ or anything else along with you,” Quinn remarked.
Quinn emphasized that NFL teams prioritize finding a player focused on winning games and leading the team. “They’re just trying to have you come in here and win football games and be a leader of men. And that’s where I think there’s some teams that had some questions about him.”