Cleveland Browns Share First Look at Shedeur Sanders in Browns Jersey
The NFL is a league where nothing is promised, and Shedeur Sanders is learning that lesson early. Hours after the Cleveland Browns made headlines by selecting the former Colorado star quarterback with the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the team posted an image of Sanders in a Browns jersey.
But instead of his signature No. 2, Sanders was pictured wearing a different jersey number:
For Sanders, No. 2 is more than just a number. It’s a family legacy, a nod to his father Deion Sanders’ iconic college days at Florida State, and the foundation of his personal brand, “2Legendary.”
Sanders wore the number while playing at both Jackson State and Colorado, and fans were already virtually lining up to buy his new Browns jersey, fully expecting the tradition to continue in Cleveland. Of note, Cleveland Browns jersey number 2 is currently not assigned to any player on the team's official roster.
Was the Browns’ social media post a not-so-subtle reminder that everything must be earned? Even for a high-profile rookie with a famous last name?
Perhaps there is no secret meaning behind the jersey number in the image. Rookies often begin training camp with a temporary number or one that doesn't match the player's position. Players must first prove themselves and secure a spot on the team's final roster before choosing the number on their back.
Or perhaps the decision was quite intentional.
For Shedeur Sanders, who slid further in the 2025 NFL Draft than anyone expected, it’s clear that nothing in the NFL is guaranteed.