Shedeur Sanders Continues to Show Off on Day 2 of Browns Minicamp
On the second day of Browns' mandatory minicamp, Cleveland's quarterbacks were tested in a variety of game situations, with a heavy emphasis on red zone execution, in addition to full-team work.
Rookie Shedeur Sanders had the most efficient day among the team's quarterbacks, completing 8 of 9 pass attempts with one touchdown. Cleveland’s coaching staff is deliberately managing his integration, focusing on operational fundamentals before increasing his first-team snaps. Sanders is the only Browns quarterback who has yet to face the first-team defense during camp.
Sanders also stood out during the first day of minicamp, along with newcomer Kenny Pickett. The fifth-round draft pick went 10-for-12 and two scores on Tuesday, while Pickett added three touchdown strikes.
On Wednesday, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel received the most repetitions in the group, finishing 9 of 16 with two touchdowns. Pickett completed 6 of 11 passes and also threw for a score, while veteran Joe Flacco again saw limited action, going 3 for 7 with one touchdown.
Day 2 of mandatory minicamp featured a combination of both modified 7-on-7 and full 11-on-11 drills. Later in the practice, the quarterbacks were split into two groups as they focused on red zone work. Flacco and Pickett were teamed up together on one field, while the rookies Gabriel and Sanders were paired on another.
Cleveland's coaching staff has continued to stress a long-term approach to the team's quarterback competition, prioritizing gradual development and a mastery of the fundamentals over a rushed decision at the position. But perhaps Sanders will get his highly anticipated shot with the first team as the Browns’ mandatory minicamp concludes on Thursday.