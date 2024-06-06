Sights And Sounds From The Browns Final Offseason OTA
OTA number ten took place in Berea on Thursday and the team brought the energy. Thursday's workout marked the end of the voluntary portion of the Browns offseason and from everything that was shown on social media, the practice had a "last day of school" feel to it.
As we have become accustomed to, the Browns' defense had a dominant day against the Cleveland passing attack. Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome made a few nice plays, Kahlef Hailassie had a pick 6, Pierre Strong made his presence felt with a touchdown catch and Browns' alum Phil Taylor sent the guys into the weekend.
1. Browns players make their pick for the NBA Finals
2. Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome Tip Drill for an interception
3. Defensive Linemen going through a skills and sack gauntlet
4. Running Back Pierre Strong Cut Loose For a Touchdown
5. Tyler Huntley to Jalen Camp for a nice touchdown
6. Kahlef Hailassie with the Pick-Six and some pleasantries for Jameis Winston
7. Dawand Jones Closing out practice with his best Christiano Ronaldo impression
8. Browns alim Phil Taylor breaking the huddle down sending the team to the weekend
While the voluntary portion of the offseason is now complete, there is still one more session left for the team to complete before heading their separate ways for the summer. Next week will be the Browns' mandatory veteran minicamp.
Cleveland expects the entire team to be at practice including Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Joel Bitonio and Amari Cooper. One final set of practice before we get the real thing at the end of July.